Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four State A.G.s Ask Supreme Court to Reject Texas Election Lawsuit

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia asked the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional' 00:44

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nebraska supports lawsuit questioning Biden's victory [Video]

Nebraska supports lawsuit questioning Biden's victory

The state of Nebraska is one of 16 states supporting a lawsuit that challenges how four key states allowed vote-by-mail. Opponents say the lawsuit is frivolous.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:30Published
President Trump Makes Another Push To Overturn Election [Video]

President Trump Makes Another Push To Overturn Election

The president is hoping the Supreme Court will overturn the results. The idea of the case is top stop four states that Joe Biden won from voting in the Electoral College. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
'I am not a commie': Georgia election official [Video]

'I am not a commie': Georgia election official

Gabriel Sterling, the Republican manager of Georgia's voting systems, spent much of a press conference on Thursday debunking false claims related to November's presidential election and said continuing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Let Him Join Widely Scorned Texas Election Lawsuit

 The suit, viewed as a baseless hail Mary attempt to get the justices to invalidate Joe Biden's election, has little to no chance of success.
NPR

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit Watch VideoAnother legal battle is not turning out in President Trump's favor. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the trump team's bid to change the...
Newsy

Minnesota Supreme Court Tosses Republican Election Lawsuit

 The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a Republican-led suit that aimed to decertify Joe Biden's victory in the state, ruling the case had been filed too late to...
Newsmax