Four State A.G.s Ask Supreme Court to Reject Texas Election Lawsuit
Friday, 11 December 2020 () The attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia asked the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victories.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie Johnston reports.
Gabriel Sterling, the Republican manager of Georgia's voting systems, spent much of a press conference on Thursday debunking false claims related to November's presidential election and said continuing..