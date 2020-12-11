Watch live: Prime Minister addresses the media after national cabinet

Home For The Holidays: Italy's PM Orders COVID-19 Lockdown Over Christmas



In what Italy's prime minister said was 'not an easy decision,' PM Giuseppe Conte has put the country on lockdown for the holidays. Business Insider reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published 3 hours ago

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions



Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago