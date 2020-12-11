Global  
 

Biden Names Susan Rice, Denis McDonough to Key Jobs

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, will lead the Domestic Policy Council. Denis McDonough, Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, was nominated secretary of veterans affairs.
