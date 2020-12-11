Biden Names Susan Rice, Denis McDonough to Key Jobs
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, will lead the Domestic Policy Council. Denis McDonough, Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, was nominated secretary of veterans affairs.
Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, will lead the Domestic Policy Council. Denis McDonough, Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, was nominated secretary of veterans affairs.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources