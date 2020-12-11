Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Scott Morrison won't be speaking at a climate ambition summit this weekend

SBS Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Global leaders will speak at a climate summit this weekend to announce 'ambitious' new commitments against climate change - but Prime Minister Scott Morrison won't be on the speaking list.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’ [Video]

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:39Published
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord [Video]

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit [Video]

India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit

India aims to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 15th G20 Summit on November 22. He said, "It is equally important to keep our focus on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia will suffer for global climate summit snub to Morrison

 An architect of the Paris Agreement on addressing climate change says Scott Morrison has been excluded from this weekend's summit because Australia's actions to...
The Age