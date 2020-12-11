Why Scott Morrison won't be speaking at a climate ambition summit this weekend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’



Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:39 Published 3 weeks ago G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord



U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit



India aims to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 15th G20 Summit on November 22. He said, "It is equally important to keep our focus on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Australia will suffer for global climate summit snub to Morrison An architect of the Paris Agreement on addressing climate change says Scott Morrison has been excluded from this weekend's summit because Australia's actions to...

The Age 5 hours ago



