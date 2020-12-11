Why Scott Morrison won't be speaking at a climate ambition summit this weekend
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Global leaders will speak at a climate summit this weekend to announce 'ambitious' new commitments against climate change - but Prime Minister Scott Morrison won't be on the speaking list.
