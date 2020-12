Scott Morrison is comedy gold, like George Costanza: Tosh Greenslade Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

If you had George Costanza do any of the things that Scott Morrison has done, it would make the top 10 moments of George Costanza, says Tosh Greenslade. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like