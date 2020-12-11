Sir Barry Gibb: 'Christmas songs haven't been appropriate for 50 years'
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Sir Barry Gibb explains why he and his brothers never succumbed to making a festive single.
Sir Barry Gibb explains why he and his brothers never succumbed to making a festive single.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barry Gibb British musician
'I just want the music to live': Barry Gibb reflects on the Bee Gees' new HBO documentaryThe life and career of the Bee Gees is the focus of the new HBO documentary "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," airing Dec. 12.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources