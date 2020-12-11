Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 54 minutes ago Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News 01:04 US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who...