Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News 01:04

 US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in..
New Zealand Herald

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2020. "The Biden-Harris ticket..
WorldNews

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator


Time Person of the Year Time Person of the Year Man, woman or idea that "most influenced events in the preceding year" chosen by Time magazine

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME Magazine 2020 Person Of The Year [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named TIME Magazine 2020 Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:21Published
All 50 States Have Certified Election Results [Video]

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy [Video]

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden, to Lead White House Domestic Policy. It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council. The domestic appointment was a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The WrapWorldNewsWashington PostHull Daily Mail

Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsUpworthyHull Daily MailThe Age

Kamala Harris on Joe Biden, Being a ‘First’ and Restoring the Soul of the Nation: The 2020 TIME Person of the Year Interview
TIME Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail