Chris Cornell covers John Lennon on new posthumous album; his widow reflects on his legacy

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who died in 2017, has a new posthumous album out Friday, featuring covers of Janis Joplin, Prince and more.
News video: Sir Elton John holds off recording another album for now

Sir Elton John holds off recording another album for now 00:41

 Sir Elton John has admitted it might be a while before fans get a new album from him as he's enjoying his time at home with his two sons and isn't in the "mood" to write new tunes.

