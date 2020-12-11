Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets



Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It comes as the HealthSecretary said it is “not inevitable” that London will be placed under tightercoronavirus restrictions ahead of next week’s review of the tier system inEngland.

