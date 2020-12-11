Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
LONDON: Four Syrian nationals have claimed they were sent into battle in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as mercenaries, despite only enlisting for sentry duties in Azerbaijan. The claims, made directly to the UK’s BBC, come as Turkey and Azerbaijan deny using mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. In August, people in rebel-held areas of northern Syria were told that there was paid employment overseas. One of the Syrians told the BBC: “I had a friend who told me that there is a very good job you can do, just to be at military checkpoints in Azerbaijan.” Another said: “They told us our mission would be to serve as...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia
Russia seeks prompt solution to Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisisMoscow, Dec 8 : Russia is seeking a prompt and urgent solution to resolve the humanitarian issues in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region as soon as..
WorldNews
Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
Russians secure safe passage for civilians in Karabakh
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Covid-19 coronavirus: Crowds of Christmas shoppers flock to London streets as tighter restrictions loomThousands of people have flocked to London's major shopping strips this weekend ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions tighten in the..
New Zealand Herald
Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Newham stabbing: Murder arrest after boy diesA 25-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder following the death in east London.
BBC News
Police watchdog to review 'officer punch' arrest videoFootage shared on social media shows a male police officer striking out during an arrest in London.
BBC News
Five injured as car mounts pavement and strikes pedestrians in London
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Syria Country in the Middle East
The Syrian mercenaries used as 'cannon fodder' in Nagorno-KarabakhFour Syrians say they enlisted for sentry duties in Azerbaijan and were sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh front line.
BBC News
Syria: UN says urgent aid needed for three million displaced
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published
Syrian artist turns war-torn site into Maradona tribute
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08Published
Syria aid distribution: Growing dependence on food assistance
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Syrians Ethnic group
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Rights Groups Say Azerbaijan and Armenia Committed War Crimes in Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan’s military held a massive parade in the capital Baku on Thursday, celebrating...
WorldNews
Turkey president on victory tour over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42Published
In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:28Published
Related news from verified sources