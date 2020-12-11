Global  
 

Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020
Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccineBy Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow. Located 65 km (40 miles) below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic winter, the facility would be the best, perhaps only, place in South Korea suitable for bulk storage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, says company CEO Kim Jin-ha. "As soon as we heard about the Pfizer vaccine, we started getting ready... other options wouldn't work," Kim told Reuters, adding that the warehouse's use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to keep temperatures...
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Pfizer vaccine set to arrive in Shasta County sometime next week

Pfizer vaccine set to arrive in Shasta County sometime next week

 On Thursday, a U.S. advisory panel endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine. Shasta County is set to receive about 2000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime next week.

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

 FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccine

 A panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation..
Florida prepares to distribute 1st vaccine doses

 Florida will receive 179,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 within a week and use them to inoculate nursing home patients and health care workers most..
A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea [Video]

A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea

South Korean authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave. Olivia Chan reports.

Need to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meet

 An ASEAN Platform, ADMM-Plus has eight Dialogue Partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
Asia-Pacific Shares Most Higher but Shanghai Composite Drops More than 1%

 The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes finished higher on Wednesday, but shares in China took a hit with the benchmark Shanghai Index dropping more than 1%...
'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Named Alumnus of the Year at S. Korea School

 Ken Jennings -- the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestant of all time -- is being honored at the school he credits for helping him possibly become the trivia champion..
Kim's sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim

 The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lambasted South Korea's foreign minister for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free,..
Covid: South Korea raises alert level amid spike in cases

 The new restrictions on gatherings will apply to the capital Seoul and surrounding areas.
South Korea's Moon replaces ministers as sinking ratings put policy agenda at risk

 Read full article By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha4 December 2020, 8:53 am·3-min read South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul By..
Major banks' home rental loans grow at record pace this year

 Apartment buildings in Seoul / Yonhap Major banks in South Korea saw their "jeonse" home rental loans increase at a record pace this year amid soaring jeonse..
India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

 India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus risk

 China's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews

The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

A government panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow, clearing the way for a rollout that can't come soon enough. Team coverage from..

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS is readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This..

First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week

First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week By C. Todd Lopez An assessment by the Food and Drug Administration shows the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pfizer is around 95% effective....
