Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine
By Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow. Located 65 km (40 miles) below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic winter, the facility would be the best, perhaps only, place in South Korea suitable for bulk storage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, says company CEO Kim Jin-ha. "As soon as we heard about the Pfizer vaccine, we started getting ready... other options wouldn't work," Kim told Reuters, adding that the warehouse's use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to keep temperatures...
