Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Star Wars movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ in 2023. Here are the details

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
New Star Wars movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ in 2023. Here are the detailsDisney announced on Thursday a new Star Wars film from the director of Wonder...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Song - Feel the Thunder

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Song - Feel the Thunder 02:26

 THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Song - Feel the Thunder - Clip & Lyric Video The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family The Croods need a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star..
The Verge

Chadwick Boseman’s role won’t be recast in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, Marvel boss says

 LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Chadwick Boseman’s lead role in the superhero movie sequel to “Black Panther” will not be recast following the actor’s death,..
WorldNews

Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2

 Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

Instead, the..
The Verge

Wonder (film) Wonder (film) 2017 American comedy-drama film by Stephen Chbosky


Related videos from verified sources

Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse [Video]

Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who passed away over the weekend aged 85, admitting he was "much more" than the character.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints [Video]

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints

John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with the frustrations he felt about his role in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom [Video]

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom

THE CROODS A NEW AGE Movie Clip - Entering Punch Monkey Kingdom - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published