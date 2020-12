Brandon Bernard: US government executes Brandon Bernard after final pleas fail

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The US government has executed Brandon Bernard after final legal pleas and calls for clemency on his behalf were rejected. The execution broke a 130-year precedent of pausing lame duck executions until the incoming president is sworn into office. Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas , was killed by lethal injection at the Terre Haute federal prison in Indiana on Thursday night. His execution was delayed by more than three hours as...