Brandon Bernard: US government executes Brandon Bernard after final pleas fail

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Brandon Bernard: US government executes Brandon Bernard after final pleas failThe US government has executed Brandon Bernard after final legal pleas and calls for clemency on his behalf were rejected. The execution broke a 130-year precedent of pausing lame duck executions until the incoming president is sworn into office. Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, was killed by lethal injection at the Terre Haute federal prison in Indiana on Thursday night. His execution was delayed by more than three hours as...
Terre Haute, Indiana Terre Haute, Indiana City in Indiana, United States

Despite national outcry, Brandon Bernard dies by lethal injection, the ninth federal execution of 2020

 Brandon Bernard was executed on Thursday night at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, making him the ninth federal execution this year.
 
USATODAY.com

Advocates fight to stop the ninth federal execution of 2020

 Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old inmate, is scheduled to die Thursday at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
CBS News

Indiana Indiana State of the midwest United States

Brandon Bernard: First execution of Trump's final days to go ahead

 Brandon Bernard is set for federal execution in Indiana despite pleas from Kim Kardashian and others.
BBC News

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleas

 The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
New Zealand Herald
