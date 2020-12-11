Brandon Bernard: US government executes Brandon Bernard after final pleas fail
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The US government has executed Brandon Bernard after final legal pleas and calls for clemency on his behalf were rejected. The execution broke a 130-year precedent of pausing lame duck executions until the incoming president is sworn into office. Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, was killed by lethal injection at the Terre Haute federal prison in Indiana on Thursday night. His execution was delayed by more than three hours as...
Terre Haute, Indiana City in Indiana, United States
Despite national outcry, Brandon Bernard dies by lethal injection, the ninth federal execution of 2020Brandon Bernard was executed on Thursday night at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, making him the ninth federal execution this year.
USATODAY.com
Advocates fight to stop the ninth federal execution of 2020Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old inmate, is scheduled to die Thursday at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
CBS News
Indiana State of the midwest United States
Brandon Bernard: First execution of Trump's final days to go aheadBrandon Bernard is set for federal execution in Indiana despite pleas from Kim Kardashian and others.
BBC News
Texas State of the United States of America
Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleasThe Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
New Zealand Herald
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:04Published
Four State A.G.s Ask Supreme Court to Reject Texas Election LawsuitThe attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia asked the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn President-elect..
NYTimes.com
