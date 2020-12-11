Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response
A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had previously agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian firm CSL and the University of Queensland (UQ). The government said orders of other vaccines would now fill the shortfall. CSL and UQ stressed that the positive results were false - meaning trial participants' health was not at risk. The Australian government said it had now entered an agreement for the Novavax vaccine, and upped its existing order of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine....
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infectionsIndia recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
IndiaTimes
Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus riskChina's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58Published
CSL Limited
Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine updateThe Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that..
SBS
Govt cancels UQ/CSL vaccine orderThe federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS
University of Queensland University in Australia
Why no one should be alarmed about the University of Queensland vaccine failureThe revelation that the development of an Australian vaccine would be halted because it returned a false positive for HIV will come as a surprise to many.
SBS
Watch: University of Queensland vaccine updateProfessor Paul Young from the University of Queensland's vaccine program and Dr Andrew Nash from drug manufacturer CSL are giving a press conference after..
SBS
University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials scrapped after false-positive HIV resultsThe federal government says it has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the trials.
SBS
University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials scrapped after false HIV positive resultsThe federal government says it has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the trials.
SBS
Novavax Swedish clinical-stage vaccine company
FDA fast tracks another possible COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43Published
AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company
Rich countries hoarding Covid vaccines, says People's Vaccine AllianceRich countries are hoarding doses of Covid vaccines and people living in poor countries are set to miss out, a coalition of campaigning bodies warns. The..
WorldNews
AstraZeneca reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine data after experts question results from manufacturing error; shown to be 70% effectiveAstraZeneca/Oxford University also said they've submitted their vaccine data to regulatory agencies around the world, but did not mention the FDA.
USATODAY.com
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Govt officialIndia is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior government official said on Monday,..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources