Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response

Friday, 11 December 2020
Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV responseA promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had previously agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian firm CSL and the University of Queensland (UQ). The government said orders of other vaccines would now fill the shortfall. CSL and UQ stressed that the positive results were false - meaning trial participants' health was not at risk. The Australian government said it had now entered an agreement for the Novavax vaccine, and upped its existing order of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine....
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain 02:09

 India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain. Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low...

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 97.96 lakh with 29,398 fresh infections

 India recorded less than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total number..
IndiaTimes

Covid: China asks cabin crew to wear nappies to reduce virus risk

 China's aviation regulator has recommended cabin crew wear disposable nappies and avoid using the toilet to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection. The advice on..
WorldNews
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

CSL Limited CSL Limited

Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update

 The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that..
SBS

Govt cancels UQ/CSL vaccine order

 The federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS

University of Queensland University of Queensland University in Australia

Why no one should be alarmed about the University of Queensland vaccine failure

 The revelation that the development of an Australian vaccine would be halted because it returned a false positive for HIV will come as a surprise to many.
SBS

Watch: University of Queensland vaccine update

 Professor Paul Young from the University of Queensland's vaccine program and Dr Andrew Nash from drug manufacturer CSL are giving a press conference after..
SBS

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials scrapped after false-positive HIV results

 The federal government says it has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the trials.
SBS

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials scrapped after false HIV positive results

 The federal government says it has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the trials.
SBS

Novavax Swedish clinical-stage vaccine company

FDA fast tracks another possible COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA fast tracks another possible COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has given another possible COVID-19 vaccine fast track designation. The vaccine, produced by Novavax, will begin phase 3 clinical trials by the end of November. Story: https://wfts.tv/3pc9p8u

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Rich countries hoarding Covid vaccines, says People's Vaccine Alliance

 Rich countries are hoarding doses of Covid vaccines and people living in poor countries are set to miss out, a coalition of campaigning bodies warns. The..
WorldNews

AstraZeneca reaffirms COVID-19 vaccine data after experts question results from manufacturing error; shown to be 70% effective

 AstraZeneca/Oxford University also said they've submitted their vaccine data to regulatory agencies around the world, but did not mention the FDA.
USATODAY.com

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Govt official

 India is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior government official said on Monday,..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India [Video]

Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India

The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large. the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own Covid vaccine in the country. The phase 3 clinical trial of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by Pune-based SII. The clinical trial is being co-sponsored by ICMR in various parts of the country. In addition, clinical studies are being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Based on phase 2 and 3 clinical trial results, SII will pursue early availability of vaccine. According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

Valley senior shares experience with coronavirus vaccine trial [Video]

Valley senior shares experience with coronavirus vaccine trial

A Valley senior shares her experience with a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:33Published
Colorado polio survivor is hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Colorado polio survivor is hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine

Marny Eulberg was four years old when she was hospitalized with polio. She spent six months in the hospital and had to learn to how to walk again when she was finally able to return home. Eulberg, a..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:35Published
Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival [Video]

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival

Hospitals in the Tri-State Area are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

United States: Employer Vaccine Update: As FDA Reviews Vaccines, Drug Makers Report Limited Supplies - Husch Blackwell LLP

 The FDA could approve two COVID-19 vaccines within a matter of days. However, drug makers have tried to keep expectations in check about how much vaccine they...
Mondaq

COVID-19 vaccine: Rich nations stockpile doses, not enough for others, says US study

 The data suggest that the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines will go to high-income countries once they are available and not enough will be left for others.
DNA

Oil rises to $50 for first time since March on vaccine optimism

Oil rises to $50 for first time since March on vaccine optimism Oil surged above $50 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since early March as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset...
WorldNews Also reported by •The Vergeengadget