Clippers ink extension with forward Paul George

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Clippers ink extension with forward Paul GeorgeThe Los Angeles Clippers will be keeping Paul George in his Southern California home for four more years, signing the veteran NBA forward to a contract extension reportedly worth up to $226 million. “As a kid growing up in Southern...
