One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Friday, 11 December 2020
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11Just when the US appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital. Also read: Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured The crisis across the country is pushing medical centres to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares. All told, the crisis has left more than 290,000 people dead nationwide, with more than 15.5 million confirmed infections. The US recorded 3,124 deaths on...
