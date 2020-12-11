Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dame Barbara Windsor: Eastenders and Carry On actor dies aged 83

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Dame Barbara Windsor: Eastenders and Carry On actor dies aged 83Much-beloved UK actor Dame Barbara Windsor, best-known for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On film series, has died aged 83. Dame Barbara, a British household name for decades, passed away peacefully at a London care...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 00:58

 Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barbara Windsor Barbara Windsor English actress

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Dame Barbara Windsor: Carry On and EastEnders actress dies aged 83

 She was best known for her role as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and parts in the Carry On films.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

 LONDON: Four Syrian nationals have claimed they were sent into battle in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as mercenaries, despite only enlisting for sentry duties..
WorldNews

'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game Awards

 The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, is being broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
USATODAY.com

Charity that helped Grenfell victims 'institutionally racist', review says

 A review finds the London-based Westway Trust "lost sight of the reason for its establishment".
BBC News

Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022

 Image: Disney

Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s new Disney Plus show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from Rogue One, is launching in 2022, Disney..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83

Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published
Barbara Windsor recognised Ross Kemp amidst her battle with Alzheimer's [Video]

Barbara Windsor recognised Ross Kemp amidst her battle with Alzheimer's

'EastEnders' icon Dame Barbara Windsor "recognised" her on-screen son Ross Kemp during a recent FaceTime call amidst her battle with Alzheimer's

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:35Published