Mumbai records 2nd highest night temp in 10 yrs

Director K Hussain Naqvi has announced his new movie starring Ashmit Patel. Titled 'Bombay 5', the gangster drama will feature Big Boss fame Somi Khan as the leading lady. The film is being dubbed as the comeback moment for actor Sujoy Mukherjee, who will portray a negative character. Talking about the movie, which is based on real life incidents, director Hussain said the film will depict the life of a gangster based in Colaba area of Mumbai, adding that no one other than Ashmit could portray the role of the gangster.

