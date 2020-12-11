Mumbai records 2nd highest night temp in 10 yrs

Friday, 11 December 2020 () Mumbai recorded the second highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years at 24 degrees Celsius, on Thursday. The highest minimum temperature recorded in the decade was on December 5, 2019, at 25.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz weather observatory was 5.2 degrees above normal. At the Colaba weather observatory, the minimum temperature recorded was 25 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 degrees above normal. The day temperature recorded at Santacruz was 33.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 21 and 34 to 35 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours. Under the influence of...
A moving car caught fire in Mumbai’s Thane on December 11. The incident took place at the Eastern Express Highway at 8.30 pm. The driver got out of the car safely. No causalities have been reported. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The cause of fire is being ascertained. More details are awaited. Watch the full video for more.
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He is stable now and under observation, as per media reports. D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".
Director K Hussain Naqvi has announced his new movie starring Ashmit Patel. Titled 'Bombay 5', the gangster drama will feature Big Boss fame Somi Khan as the leading lady. The film is being dubbed as the comeback moment for actor Sujoy Mukherjee, who will portray a negative character. Talking about the movie, which is based on real life incidents, director Hussain said the film will depict the life of a gangster based in Colaba area of Mumbai, adding that no one other than Ashmit could portray the role of the gangster.