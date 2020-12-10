Global  
 

Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites UighursBARCELONA, Spain — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann ended his affiliation with Huawei on Thursday, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the Chinese tech giant has contributed to the repression of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs. The 29-year-old...
Antoine Griezmann Antoine Griezmann French association football player

Football star Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs

 Antoine Griezmann ends a sponsorship deal with the Chinese firm over claims of surveillance.
BBC News

Antoine Griezmann blasts Barcelona's 'lack of attitude' in defeat to Juventus

 Barcelona players Antoine Griezmann and Marc-Andre ter Stegen criticised their team's performance against Juventus after a 3-0 defeat saw the Spanish club..
WorldNews
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:39Published
I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman [Video]

I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman responds to reports that Antoine Griezmann is happier playing for France than Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:45Published

Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

'Overjoyed': Uighur family reunited in Australia after being forcibly separated for three years

 Sadam Abdusalam has been fighting to have his wife and his young son, who is an Australian citizen, freed from house arrest in Xinjiang.
SBS

Uighur detentions in China ‘turbocharged’ by technology

 Ethnic Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang were “arbitrarily” selected for arrest by a computer program that flagged suspicious behavior, Human Rights Watch (HRW)..
WorldNews

Huawei worked on facial recognition system to surveil Uighurs, new report claims

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Huawei worked on a facial recognition system to monitor and track China’s Uighur minority, according to a..
The Verge

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, tried

 Beijing – China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians who have been held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been..
WorldNews

China: Canadians Kovrig and Spavor 'tried for spying'

 Their detention has been seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei boss - something China denies.
BBC News

Barcelona Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain

Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment [Video]

Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment

George King climbed the iconic Agbar Tower without the use of ropes or safety equipment.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Ronald Koeman responds to Neymar’s Lionel Messi revelation

 Ronald Koeman is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona beyond the end of his current contract (Picture: Getty) Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona must do..
WorldNews
Therapy dog eases kids back into special education [Video]

Therapy dog eases kids back into special education

With the kids freshly back at the school in Sant Vicente dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is helping ease them back into forgotten routines.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks [Video]

Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks

Two men stand accused of belonging to the jihadist cell that orchestrated the attacks in the Barcelona area in August 2017, while the third defendant is accused of collaborating.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:40Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Muslim men on no-fly list have right to sue FBI, says US Supreme Court

 The men say the FBI violated their religious beliefs by pressuring them to spy on other Muslims.
BBC News

Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

 WASHINGTON — A unanimous on Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek..
WorldNews

Supreme Court says Muslim men wrongly placed on no-fly list can sue for money damages

 The case involved three men who claimed that FBI agents put them on the government's no-fly list because they would not spy on fellow Muslims.
USATODAY.com

