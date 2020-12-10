China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, tried
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Beijing – China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians who have been held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. In this file image made from March 28, 2018, video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis...
