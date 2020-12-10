Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, tried

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, triedBeijing – China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians who have been held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. In this file image made from March 28, 2018, video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Detained Chinese citizen-journalist restrained to stop her from continuing hunger strike, lawyer says

 A Chinese citizen-journalist reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan may not survive after being detained by authorities for the past half-year. Zhang..
CBS News
China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK [Video]

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

China gave 5 differing reasons for border buildup: Jaishankar

 External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said China had given India as many as 5 “differing explanations” for heavy deployment at the LAC and that..
IndiaTimes

Kyrgyzstan pleads for more Chinese help in building key infrastructure

 Even as Kyrgyzstan appears uncertain how to cope with the massive weight of its dues to China, it has embarked on a fresh charm offensive to remind Beijing of..
WorldNews

Meng Wanzhou Meng Wanzhou Chinese business executive

U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges -source

 U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against...
WorldNews
U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China [Video]

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Possible deal for arrested Huawei finance chief

 The deal would let Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, where she was arrested in 2018.
BBC News

Michael Spavor Michael Spavor

China: Canadians Kovrig and Spavor 'tried for spying'

 Their detention has been seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei boss - something China denies.
BBC News

Two Canadian detainees well and resilient, says envoy

 Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good..
WorldNews

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

Football star Griezmann severs ties with Huawei over Uighurs

 Antoine Griezmann ends a sponsorship deal with the Chinese firm over claims of surveillance.
BBC News

Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs

 BARCELONA, Spain — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann ended his affiliation with Huawei on Thursday, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the..
WorldNews

Huawei worked on facial recognition system to surveil Uighurs, new report claims

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Huawei worked on a facial recognition system to monitor and track China’s Uighur minority, according to a..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Tech Firms Support Huawei Restriction, Balk at Cost

Tech Firms Support Huawei Restriction, Balk at Cost The U.S. government's policy to restrict federal agency exposure to products and services associated with Huawei Technologies and other China-based companies has...
E-Commerce Times

US telcos ordered to 'rip and replace' Huawei components

 The order is the latest US move against Chinese communications firm Huawei on security grounds
BBC News Also reported by •Sky NewsFinextra

Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs

Griezmann ends partnership with Huawei, cites Uighurs BARCELONA, Spain — French soccer player Antoine Griezmann ended his affiliation with Huawei on Thursday, saying there are “strong suspicions” that the...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com