Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.

Apple Daily chief Jimmy Lai charged with colluding with foreign forces A publishing tycoon and a prominent critic of the Chinese Communist Party, Lai has been charged under the new national security law imposed by Beijing.

Hong Kong police on arrests over unauthorised protest Hong Kong authorities on Monday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month calling for Hong Kong...

