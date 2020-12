President-elect Biden: 'More people may die' if Trump does not cooperate on transition



President-elect Joe Biden said "more people may die" without cooperation from the Trump administration on COVID vaccine distribution. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters



A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on November 4, 2020