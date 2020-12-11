Global  
 

British actress Barbara Windsor, star of Carry On films and Eastenders, dies aged 83

euronews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
A national treasure in the UK, she shot to fame for her roles in nine of the Carry On films in the 1960s, before portraying Peggy Mitchell in the soap opera Eastenders.
 British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

