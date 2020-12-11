|
British actress Barbara Windsor, star of Carry On films and Eastenders, dies aged 83
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
A national treasure in the UK, she shot to fame for her roles in nine of the Carry On films in the 1960s, before portraying Peggy Mitchell in the soap opera Eastenders.
