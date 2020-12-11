British actress Barbara Windsor, star of Carry On films and Eastenders, dies aged 83

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83



Dame Barbara Windsor - best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and in the Carry On films - has died aged 83. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:06 Published 14 minutes ago Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 29 minutes ago Dame Barbara in Eastenders & Carry On Abroad



Dame Barbara Windsor starred in nine Carry On films before taking the role of Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:22 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources In pictures: Barbara Windsor Actress Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, has died aged 83.

BBC News 8 hours ago



