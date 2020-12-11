Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Boston conference led to 205-300K global cases, study says; 292K US deaths
A February conference in Boston can be linked to up to 300K global cases, study says. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch dies. Latest COVID news.
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward
CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccineA panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation..
Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccineBy Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know FridayFDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
Massachusetts superspreader: Biogen conference tied to 300,000 coronavirus casesLast winter’s Biogen conference in Boston appears to have triggered a globetrotting COVID-19 superspreader that infected an estimated 300,000 people, a..
New Hampshire House speaker died of COVID-19A medical examiner ruled Thursday on Dick Hinch's unexpected death.
