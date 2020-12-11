Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Boston conference led to 205-300K global cases, study says; 292K US deaths

Friday, 11 December 2020
A February conference in Boston can be linked to up to 300K global cases, study says. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch dies. Latest COVID news.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments

Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments 07:04

 A government panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow, clearing the way for a rollout that can't come soon enough. Team coverage from Skyler Henry in Silver Spring, Md. and Kenny Choi in San Francisco. (12-10-20)

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58

CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

 FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News

FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccine

 A panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation..
WorldNews

Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

 By Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
WorldNews

COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know Friday

 FDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Massachusetts superspreader: Biogen conference tied to 300,000 coronavirus cases

 Last winter’s Biogen conference in Boston appears to have triggered a globetrotting COVID-19 superspreader that infected an estimated 300,000 people, a..
WorldNews

USATODAY.com

CBS News

CBS News

New Hampshire House speaker died of COVID-19

 A medical examiner ruled Thursday on Dick Hinch's unexpected death.
CBS News

Nor'Easter brings over a foot of snow to parts of New England region

 A mix of snow and rain pummeled the northeastern states, including parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
USATODAY.com
Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits [Video]

Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits

Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at polling stations donning PPE kits and taking other precautions. One hour after 6 pm was allotted to coronavirus patients for casting their votes. The second phase of local body polls in five central districts of Kerala held on Thursday. Second phase saw brisk participation of voters with around 76.28% turnout. Polling for 8,116 wards across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad was held. Two corporations, 36 municipalities, 350 village panchayats, 58 block panchayats and five district panchayats went to polls. EC had deployed 63,187 officials at polling booths, 19,736 police personnel were on duty. Third phase in 4 districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - will be on December 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 16.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08

