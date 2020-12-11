COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know Friday
FDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
'New Amsterdam' Star Jocko Sims Supports Getting COVID-19 VaccineJocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the medical drama "New Amsterdam," but he's not playing around with COVID ... he says everyone needs to get inoculated. We..
TMZ.com
Steve Wozniak Says CDC Blew Him Off in January When He Had COVID DataSteve Wozniak got incredibly sick after a trip to Asia in late December, and he's now sure it was COVID, but he couldn't get the attention of the CDC. The Apple..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Boston conference led to 205-300K global cases, study says; 292K US deathsA February conference in Boston can be linked to up to 300K global cases, study says. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch dies. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58Published
CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News
FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccineA panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation..
WorldNews
