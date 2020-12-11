Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
FDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
'New Amsterdam' Star Jocko Sims Supports Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

 Jocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the medical drama "New Amsterdam," but he's not playing around with COVID ... he says everyone needs to get inoculated. We..
TMZ.com

Steve Wozniak Says CDC Blew Him Off in January When He Had COVID Data

 Steve Wozniak got incredibly sick after a trip to Asia in late December, and he's now sure it was COVID, but he couldn't get the attention of the CDC. The Apple..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Boston conference led to 205-300K global cases, study says; 292K US deaths

 A February conference in Boston can be linked to up to 300K global cases, study says. New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch dies. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits [Video]

Kerala local body polls: Covid-19 patients cast votes donning PPE kits

Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at polling stations donning PPE kits and taking other precautions. One hour after 6 pm was allotted to coronavirus patients for casting their votes. The second phase of local body polls in five central districts of Kerala held on Thursday. Second phase saw brisk participation of voters with around 76.28% turnout. Polling for 8,116 wards across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad was held. Two corporations, 36 municipalities, 350 village panchayats, 58 block panchayats and five district panchayats went to polls. EC had deployed 63,187 officials at polling booths, 19,736 police personnel were on duty. Third phase in 4 districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - will be on December 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 16.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

 FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News

FDA advisory panel gives green light to Pfizer vaccine

 A panel of experts has formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation..
WorldNews

Donations of more than £30k have made to a local Salvation Army branch after Christmas presents were destroyed by fire. [Video]

Donations of more than £30k have made to a local Salvation Army branch after Christmas presents were destroyed by fire.

A local Salvation Army branch has been flooded with nearly £30k worth of donations after Christmas presents were destroyed by a fire.More than 100 toys and 80 hampers were destroyed when a chip shop..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

F.D.A. Panel Gives Green Light to Pfizer's Covid Vaccine

 The blessing of these experts means that the agency will OK the vaccine’s use, paving the way for health care workers to begin getting shots next week.
NYTimes.com

Pfizer jab faces last test in US as deaths hit record high

 Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot green lighted in the US: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the...
Mid-Day

Your Friday Briefing

 An F.D.A. panel gives the Pfizer vaccine the green light.
NYTimes.com