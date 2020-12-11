Most of the used fighter jets bought by Canada are still not in service, MPs hear Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Only three of seven F-18 fighter jets purchased from Australia by the Canadian government have been integrated into the air force so far, and the Department of National Defence says key upgrades to as much as one-third of Canada's fighter force will take up to five years, according to documents recently tabled in the House of Commons. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

