You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At least 31 Afghan soldiers killed in suicide bombing



Local health officials say another 24 were injured in one of the country's worst attacks in recent months. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed



At least eight civilians killed in the brazen attack and dozens wounded as the Taliban denies involvement. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry



Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 3 weeks ago