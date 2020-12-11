Premiers, PM at odds over spending priorities | At Issue
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The At Issue panel breaks down why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers are at odds over health-care transfers and spending priorities. Plus in this extended edition, a look at what will happen to the new legislation on medically assisted dying in the Senate.
