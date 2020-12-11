Global  
 

Carry On star Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

The Age Friday, 11 December 2020
The actor shot to prominence appearing in many of the innuendo-laden "Carry On" movies of the 1960s and 70s. She then later starred in the long running EastEnders TV series.
News video: Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures 01:51

 A look back at the life of Dame Barbara Windsor in pictures, after the CarryOn! and EastEnders star died aged 83. Dame Barbara, who starred in a host ofCarry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosedwith Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.

