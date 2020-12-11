Carry On star Barbara Windsor dies aged 83
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The actor shot to prominence appearing in many of the innuendo-laden "Carry On" movies of the 1960s and 70s. She then later starred in the long running EastEnders TV series.
