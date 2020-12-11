Global  
 

Self-isolation period for COVID contacts and holiday quarantine cut to 10 days

Sky News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus will have to self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14, starting from Monday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Self-isolation for Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days

Self-isolation for Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days 01:24

 The self-isolation period for contacts of a positive coronavirus case will becut from 14 days to 10 days, the UK’s chief medical officers have announced.

