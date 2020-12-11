Self-isolation period for COVID contacts and holiday quarantine cut to 10 days

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days



CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days. On Dec. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines. . According to the new.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago CDC Issues New Guidance For Covid-19 Quarantine



U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday modified guidance on Covid-19 quarantining. The new guidelines recommend that close contacts of people infected with Covid-19.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results



Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources CDC reduces coronavirus quarantine period to 10 days (Natural News) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the quarantine period to 10 days for asymptomatic people who had...

NaturalNews.com 1 week ago



