Long queues at French and UK ports as Brexit deadline looms

euronews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ports in France and the UK are gridlocked as businesses scramble to stock-up ahead of the Brexit deadline, while some British retailers have expressed concern they'll struggle to get products into stores.
 Ports in France and the UK are gridlocked as businesses scramble to stock-up ahead of the Brexit deadline, while some British retailers have expressed concern they'll struggle to get products into stores.

