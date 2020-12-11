Argentina abortion legalisation bill passes key vote

Inside view of new Parliament building: How final building will look



The foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2022. The new Parliament building will have an area of around 65,500 square metres. The new building will have a grand constitution hall, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas. Watch the full video for an inside view of the new building.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53