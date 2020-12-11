Global  
 

Argentina abortion legalisation bill passes key vote

BBC News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Parliament's lower house voted to legalise abortion but the bill must pass the Senate to become law.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Argentina abortion bill: Congress to vote on legalisation

Argentina abortion bill: Congress to vote on legalisation 03:01

 Every year thousands of women are hospitalised because of complications with abortions.

