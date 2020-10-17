Award-winning South Korean director Kim Ki-duk dies in Latvia

The Lovers and the Despot Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: The story of the South Korean actor, Choi Eun-hee, and her ex-husband and film director, Shin Sang-ok, who were individually kidnapped and reunited by dictator and film fan Kim Jong-il to force them to develop North...
Plot synopsis: Brilliant Taiwanese-Korean high school student is torn apart by his identity. This hard-boiled teen drama depicting bullying, first love and a feud with father is the debut feature by a..