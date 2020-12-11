The Queen's Gambit: Chess 'has not been that kind to women,' says Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Queen's Gambit: Why there has never been a female chess world champion



The success of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has renewed interest for chess and rekindled the debate over why so few women make it into the upper echelons of the intellectual sport. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:45 Published 5 days ago How ‘The Queen's Gambit’ story parallels a St. Louis grandmaster’s



Did you watch “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix? Grandmaster Susan Polgar says her experience breaking into a man’s world was similar to the main character’s in some ways. Credit: KTVI Duration: 03:41 Published 6 days ago What to Watch If You Liked The Queen's Gambit



Now that you've finished your latest binge, this is what to watch if you liked "The Queen's Gambit." Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:57 Published 1 week ago