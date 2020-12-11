Global  
 

COVID vaccine may cause allergic reaction

Deutsche Welle Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
After an emergency approval of a COVID vaccine in the UK, many hundreds of people got the jab. At least two people showed allergic reactions and as a result people with allergies will not get the vaccine for now.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine

People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine 00:54

 UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after two NHS staff members whoreceived the jab on Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction. It is understoodboth are...

