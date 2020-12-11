COVID vaccine may cause allergic reaction
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
After an emergency approval of a COVID vaccine in the UK, many hundreds of people got the jab. At least two people showed allergic reactions and as a result people with allergies will not get the vaccine for now.
