Ottawa to hike federal carbon tax to $170 a tonne by 2030 Friday, 11 December 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today released the government's strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — and its centrepiece is a gradual hike in the federal carbon tax on fuels to $170 a tonne by that year. 👓 View full article

