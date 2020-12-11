Global  
 

Missing Melissa's family worried over seized jewellery as investors fret millions

The Age Friday, 11 December 2020
​The family of missing Dover Heights woman Melissa Caddick is worried that the value of her seized jewellery, estimated to be worth millions of dollars, may diminish if authorities do not store it properly.
