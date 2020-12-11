Global  
 

Congress bans anonymous shell companies after long campaign by anti-corruption groups

Washington Post Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The groundbreaking measure, tacked onto the defense bill, requires corporations established in the United States to disclose their real owners to the Treasury Department, making it harder for criminals to launder money or evade taxes.
