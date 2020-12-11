Congress bans anonymous shell companies after long campaign by anti-corruption groups Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The groundbreaking measure, tacked onto the defense bill, requires corporations established in the United States to disclose their real owners to the Treasury Department, making it harder for criminals to launder money or evade taxes. 👓 View full article

