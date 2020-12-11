Global  
 

'16 is a good age': Heidi Klum's daughter Leni makes modeling debut in Vogue Germany

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
With support from her mom Heidi Klum, 16-year-old Leni Klum made her modeling debut Thursday for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.
 Leni Klum, Heidi Klum and Seal's teenage daughter, has made her modelling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany with her mom.

