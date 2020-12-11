'16 is a good age': Heidi Klum's daughter Leni makes modeling debut in Vogue Germany
With support from her mom Heidi Klum, 16-year-old Leni Klum made her modeling debut Thursday for the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Heidi Klum German-American model, television personality, and businesswoman
Heidi Klum collaborates with Disney Villains for new Amazon Fashion collection
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Heidi Klum made a movie for Halloween instead of throwing her annual bash
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources