'16 is a good age': Heidi Klum's daughter Leni makes modeling debut in Vogue Germany

Heidi Klum collaborates with Disney Villains for new Amazon Fashion collection Heidi Klum has collaborated with Disney Villains for a new collection set to debut on Amazon Fashion.

Heidi Klum made a movie for Halloween instead of throwing her annual bash Heidi Klum released a short film for Halloween instead of throwing her annual party to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Heidi Klum explains why her kids have to do their schoolwork late at night: 'They're real troopers'



Heidi Klum’s kids are attending their online classes late at night because of the time difference whilst they’re in Germany with their mother. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago

Heidi Klum's kids tell her when they think she's flashing too much flesh



Heidi Klum's kids will let her know when they think their mom has too much flesh on display. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago