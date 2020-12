You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Community coronavirus testing to be rolled out in Tier 3 areas Councils under England’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to roll out quick result community testing programmes in a bid to cut Covid-19 transmission...

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



Covid: More tier 3 areas to get mass testing from Monday Some 67 local authorities in England are taking part in the community testing schemes.

BBC News 2 days ago