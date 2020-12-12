Melbourne getting its groove back
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Melbourne's nightlife has re-awakened with the opening of dance floors and nightclubs permitting COVID-safe numbers back into live music venues post lock-down. Photographer Meredith O'Shea spent the night documenting the people of Melbourne getting their groove back by dancing the night away..
