Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne getting its groove back

The Age Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Melbourne's nightlife has re-awakened with the opening of dance floors and nightclubs permitting COVID-safe numbers back into live music venues post lock-down. Photographer Meredith O'Shea spent the night documenting the people of Melbourne getting their groove back by dancing the night away..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twilight Payment's Melbourne Cup win soured by horse death [Video]

Twilight Payment's Melbourne Cup win soured by horse death

Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup race overshadowed by death of Derby winning horse

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:28Published
Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown [Video]

Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown

Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published