Melbourne getting its groove back

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twilight Payment's Melbourne Cup win soured by horse death



Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup race overshadowed by death of Derby winning horse Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:28 Published on November 3, 2020 Melbourne celebrates end of four-month lockdown



Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, has emerged from a near four-monthlockdown due to coronavirus, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening andoutdoor contact sports resuming. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on October 28, 2020