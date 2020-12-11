Global  
 

US executes second death row inmate in as many days

Sky News Friday, 11 December 2020
US executes second death row inmate in as many daysA second death row inmate has been executed in the US as the Trump administration continues to rush through a series of federal executions.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Death Row Death GMK 120920

Death Row Death GMK 120920

 According to the State Department of Corrections, Death Row inmate, Parramore Sanborn died Monday, he was 75-years old. His cause of death has not been released.

Alfred Bourgeois: Second death row inmate executed in two days

 President Donald Trump has planned three more executions before he leaves office on 20 January.
BBC News

U.S. executes second federal inmate in as many days

 The execution of Alfred Bourgeois, 56, followed the death of Brandon Bernard, 40. Three more federal executions are scheduled for...
