Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

Friday, 11 December 2020
Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running outPresident Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral College vote just three days away and a skeptical federal judge nearing a ruling on a similar case. Trump was pushing to overturn Joe Biden's narrow win in Wisconsin with both a state and federal lawsuit in courts there and as part of a broader lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by the Texas attorney general. Trump's attorneys have pushed for swift resolution given that Biden electors in Wisconsin and across the country are to cast...
News video: Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes

Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes 00:32

 President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's request was made in a filing with the court. The lawsuit is being brought by Texas Attorney General Ken...

