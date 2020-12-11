Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbit

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbitPresident-elect Joe Biden is getting the old gang back together. Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the incoming Biden administration has a distinctly Obama feel. There’s Denis McDonough, former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff who Biden announced on Thursday would be nominated as the secretary of veterans affairs. Susan Rice, Obama’s former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser, was named the director of Biden’s White House Domestic Policy Council. That’s on top of Biden already tapping Obama’s agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, to head the department once again,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser 01:32

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Early in-person voting for Georgia's Senate runoff races begins Monday

 President-elect Biden will be traveling to Atlanta next week to campaign for both democratic Senate candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The high..
CBS News
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

 The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal..
USATODAY.com

US election: 'The big one' - Supreme Court rejects Trump allies' last-ditch lawsuit

 The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal..
New Zealand Herald

Biden introduces more picks for key administration roles

 Some of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees for roles in his Cabinet are fresh faces, but others are leading names from the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe..
CBS News

Susan Rice Susan Rice 24th United States National Security Advisor

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy [Video]

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Biden Names Two Obama White House Veterans to New Roles

 Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, will lead the Domestic Policy Council. Denis McDonough, Mr. Obama’s chief of staff,..
NYTimes.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

 President-elect Joe Biden on Friday introduced five top picks for his new administration, drawing on leading names from the Obama White House while also tapping..
USATODAY.com

Obama, Alton Brown apologized for harmful words. Should we forgive past problematic views?

 Can we – and should we – forgive people for their problematic views? Experts say that the question in itself should be flipped around.
USATODAY.com

Co-hosts of "Desus & Mero" discuss their new giving back initiative, their interview with Obama

 Co-hosts of "Desus & Mero" discuss their new giving back initiative and their interview with former President Obama.
CBS News

Tom Vilsack Tom Vilsack 40th Governor of Iowa; 30th United States Secretary of Agriculture

President-elect pledges 100 million vaccine doses for Americans in first 100 days in office

 Laying out his plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he wants 100 million vaccine doses given to Americans in his first..
CBS News

Politics live updates: Fudge and Vilsack to be tapped for Biden White House posts, Trump election challenges rejected by courts

 Rep. Marcia Fudge would be the second Black woman to lead HUD. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack would return to his Obama administration role.
USATODAY.com

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Progressives eye Biden's Cabinet and agenda as his son faces tax investigation

 Hunter Biden has confirmed he's under federal investigation over his taxes. Meanwhile President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet selections are coming into sharper..
CBS News

Biden makes more Cabinet picks as he outlines COVID-19 pandemic plan

 President-elect Joe Biden outlined his plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which emphasizes mask wearing, vaccine distribution and safely returning children to..
CBS News

Denis McDonough Denis McDonough American government official


United States Domestic Policy Council United States Domestic Policy Council

Biden introduces picks to run Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs

 President-elect Joe Biden introduced his nominees to head the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs as well as the..
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden selects Susan Rice as director of White House Domestic Policy Council

 Rice, 55, served as national security adviser to former President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: Biden, Harris Named TIME's Person Of The Year [Video]

TRENDING: Biden, Harris Named TIME's Person Of The Year

President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have been named TIME Magazine's Person Of The Year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won [Video]

President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest details on the presidential transition with Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published
Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself [Video]

Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself

Repair shop owner at center of Hunter Biden saga defends himself

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

 US President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White House's domestic...
IndiaTimes

Biden opts for 'experience' of Obama era staff in new gov't picks

 Susan Rice, who served as Obama’s national security adviser and UN ambassador, will become director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, while Obama's...
Haaretz Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Biden introduces picks to run Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs

 President-elect Joe Biden introduced his nominees to head the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs as well as the...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRFT.comDaily CallerNYTimes.com