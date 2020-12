Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbit

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

President-elect Joe Biden is getting the old gang back together. Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the incoming Biden administration has a distinctly Obama feel. There’s Denis McDonough , former President Barack Obama ’s chief of staff who Biden announced on Thursday would be nominated as the secretary of veterans affairs. Susan Rice , Obama’s former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser, was named the director of Biden’s White House Domestic Policy Council . That’s on top of Biden already tapping Obama’s agriculture secretary , Tom Vilsack, to head the department once again,...