Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbit

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results



The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970