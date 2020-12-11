Brack Obama officials swell ranks in Joe Biden’s orbit
President-elect Joe Biden is getting the old gang back together. Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the incoming Biden administration has a distinctly Obama feel. There’s Denis McDonough, former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff who Biden announced on Thursday would be nominated as the secretary of veterans affairs. Susan Rice, Obama’s former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser, was named the director of Biden’s White House Domestic Policy Council. That’s on top of Biden already tapping Obama’s agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, to head the department once again,...
