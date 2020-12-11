Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration plans 2nd execution as many days

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Trump administration plans 2nd execution as many daysTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday by putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard. Lawyers for 56-year-old Alfred Bourgeois say he has an IQ that puts him in the intellectually disabled category and they contend that should have made him ineligible for the death penalty under federal law. Bourgeois would be the 10th federal death-row inmate put to death since federal executions resumed under President Donald Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus. He would be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries 00:39

 The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Alfred Bourgeois: Second death row inmate executed in two days

 President Donald Trump has planned three more executions before he leaves office on 20 January.
BBC News
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Trump Administration claims tenth death-row inmate since July

 The Trump administration continued its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday (Saturday NZT) by putting to death a Louisiana truck..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump lauds 'medical miracle' as US approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

 The US has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly..
New Zealand Herald

Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

 The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal..
USATODAY.com

Terre Haute, Indiana Terre Haute, Indiana City in Indiana, United States

Despite national outcry, Brandon Bernard dies by lethal injection, the ninth federal execution of 2020

 Brandon Bernard was executed on Thursday night at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, making him the ninth federal execution this year.
USATODAY.com

Brandon Bernard: US government executes Brandon Bernard after final pleas fail

 The US government has executed Brandon Bernard after final legal pleas and calls for clemency on his behalf were rejected. The execution broke a 130-year..
WorldNews

Advocates fight to stop the ninth federal execution of 2020

 Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old inmate, is scheduled to die Thursday at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
CBS News

Louisiana Louisiana State of the United States of America

U.S. executes Louisiana man who killed 2-year-old daughter

 Bourgeois was the 10th federal death-row inmate put to death since federal executions resumed under President Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus.
CBS News

Louisiana man who tortured, killed his toddler daughter will be executed Friday

 A Louisianan man who was convicted of capital murder in the 2004 killing of his daughter is set to be executed Friday.
USATODAY.com

Boosie Says He's Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over IG Ban

 Boosie Badazz is taking his beef with Mark Zuckerberg to court ... he says Instagram banned his account because he's Black, so now he's suing over it. The..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration. ‘I believe..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:53Published
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M [Video]

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses [Video]

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses. According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets. the White House declined the option over the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published