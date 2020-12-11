Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson accuses husband Brandon Blackstock of ‘defrauding her out of millions’ amid divorce

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson accuses husband Brandon Blackstock of ‘defrauding her out of millions’ amid divorceKelly Clarkson accuses husband Brandon Blackstock of ‘defrauding her out of millions’ (Picture: Kelly Clarkson has reportedly accused husband Brandon Blackstock of ‘defrauding her out of millions’ amid their divorce proceedings. The singer, 38, announced her split from husband of seven years Blackstock, 43, in June, with the couple filing for divorce in LA. It’s now been claimed that Kelly has filed legal documents accusing Blackstock of ‘defrauding’ her out of a fortune and charging her excessive fees, while she was...
News video: Kelly Clarkson claims estranged husband's company defrauded her out of millions

Kelly Clarkson claims estranged husband's company defrauded her out of millions 00:40

 Kelly Clarkson has claimed her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock defrauded her out of millions of dollars due to huge fees from his and his father, Narvel Blackstock's management company.

Kelly Clarkson sues estranged husband for fraud [Video]

Kelly Clarkson sues estranged husband for fraud

Kelly Clarkson's divorce has taken a nasty turn and she has filed documents accusing her estranged husband of defrauding her out of millions.

Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock divorce adds a labor dispute over his management

 The Kelly Clarkson-Brandon Blackstock divorce has escalated to another acrimonious level. Now they've added a labor dispute over his management fees.
Kelly Clarkson Claims Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Defrauded Her Out of Millions

 Kelly Clarkson has declared war on her estranged husband, claiming he defrauded her out of a fortune. Clarkson just filed legal docs with the California Labor..
