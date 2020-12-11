Global  
 

Global carbon emissions down by record 7% in 2020

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Global carbon emissions down by record 7% in 2020Researchers say global carbon emissions dropped by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tons this year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. They have also warned that the emissions may rebound once the pandemic ends. ......
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: Fossil fuel companies know how to stop global warming. Why don't they? | Myles Allen

Fossil fuel companies know how to stop global warming. Why don't they? | Myles Allen 10:29

 The fossil fuel industry knows how to stop global warming, but they're waiting for someone else to pay, says climate science scholar Myles Allen. Instead of a total ban on carbon-emitting fuels, Allen puts forth a bold plan for oil and gas companies to progressively decarbonize themselves and...

