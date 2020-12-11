Global carbon emissions down by record 7% in 2020

TED - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Fossil fuel companies know how to stop global warming. Why don't they? | Myles Allen 10:29 The fossil fuel industry knows how to stop global warming, but they're waiting for someone else to pay, says climate science scholar Myles Allen. Instead of a total ban on carbon-emitting fuels, Allen puts forth a bold plan for oil and gas companies to progressively decarbonize themselves and...