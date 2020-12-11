Global  
 

Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Friday, 11 December 2020
Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.” Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.” Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.” Top News Right Now UN lets Pak pay Lashkar’s Lakhvi Rs 1.5 lakh for his monthly expensesCan’t hear bail plea,...
