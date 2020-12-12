Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The latest illustrations from artist Michael Leunig

The Age Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A look at the follies, foibles and joys of the human race through the eyes of cartoonist Michael Leunig. Buy prints from Michael Leunig at https://www.thestore.com.au/category/artists/michael-leunig. Join us on Facebook at the Michael Leunig Appreciation Page.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries [Video]

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries

Nicki Minaj to Star in HBO Max Docuseries. HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published