Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop Biden

WorldNews Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop BidenWASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brushed aside the lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory in four battleground states. President Donald Trump called the case "the big one," and 126 of the 196 Republicans in the House urged the court to take it. But the justices acted quickly to turn it down. "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections," the court said in a brief unsigned opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said the court had no authority to refuse a case filed on its original docket, where one state files to sue another. But they said they would not...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States 02:27

 The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Today in History for December 12th

 A divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
 
USATODAY.com
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

 The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal..
USATODAY.com

US election: 'The big one' - Supreme Court rejects Trump allies' last-ditch lawsuit

 The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal..
New Zealand Herald

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

SCOTUS rejects Texas bid to overturn election results in 4 states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged the states unlawfully changed their voting laws, leading to election irregularities.
CBS News

Early in-person voting for Georgia's Senate runoff races begins Monday

 President-elect Biden will be traveling to Atlanta next week to campaign for both democratic Senate candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The high..
CBS News

Alfred Bourgeois: Second death row inmate executed in two days

 President Donald Trump has planned three more executions before he leaves office on 20 January.
BBC News

Trump Administration claims tenth death-row inmate since July

 The Trump administration continued its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday (Saturday NZT) by putting to death a Louisiana truck..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump lauds 'medical miracle' as US approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

 The US has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats, and Even Some Republicans, Cheer as Justices Spurn Trump

 While a top legal expert exhaled that “Our institutions held,” the Texas Republican Party chairman suggested secession.
NYTimes.com
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

 WASHINGTON — A unanimous on Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek..
WorldNews

Janet Napolitano on "The Takeout" — 5/31/19

 Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano joins Major Garrett to talk about Joe Biden's handling of Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearings, immigration..
CBS News

